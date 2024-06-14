Sports

REPORT: Astros Releasing Former MVP

The Houston Astros have released 2020 American League MVP First Baseman Jose Abreu, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday.

Abreu signed a three-year $58.5 million contract with Houston prior to the 2023 season following a prolific nine-year career with the Chicago White Sox. Abreu collected several awards in addition to the MVP while in Chicago, including Rookie of the Year, three All-Star appearances and three Silver Sluggers.

In his time with the White Sox, Abreu smashed nearly 250 Home Runs, had a batting average of .292 and an On Base Plus Slugging Plus (OPS+) of 135 (35% above league average). He also amassed 28.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

Following his transition to Houston, Abreu began to struggle. His OPS+ fell to 78 in 2023 (22% below league average) and amassed -0.5 WAR. It got even worse as the 2024 season began. In just 35 games Abreu accrued -1.5 WAR and a 4 OPS+ (96% below league average). (RELATED: Nationals’ Lane Thomas Gets Ejected For … Looking At The Umpire?)

The Astros will owe Abreu the remaining $30 million on his contract despite the release, as was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Astros will look to turn their season around by replacing Abreu. They are currently 31-38 and sit third in the American League West, nine games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners. They are also six games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final Wild Card spot.