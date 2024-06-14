Bankruptcy Judge Rules Alex Jones Must Liquidate Personal Assets To Pay Sandy Hook Families

A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas ruled Friday that Infowars founder Alex Jones must liquidate his personal assets to pay Sandy Hook families and dismissed Jones’s proposed bankruptcy plan for Infowars parent company, Free Speech System.

Presiding Judge Christopher Lopez ordered Jones to liquidate his personal assets in order to pay the $1.5 billion in damages owed to the families of Sandy Hook victims. Lopez dismissed the Infowars founder’s proposed bankruptcy plan of Infowars parent company, Free Speech Systems, according to CBS News. Despite Sandy Hook families requesting the company be liquidated as well, Lopez reportedly stated during the hearing that “the right call is to dismiss this case,” according to CNN. (RELATED: Alex Jones Offers New Settlement To Sandy Hook Families)

“I think it needed to happen,” Lopez continued, the outlet reported. “I wish I would’ve picked a better day.”

While reports are unclear of the fate of Jones’s company, lawyers for the Sandy Hook families stated that a trustee was appointed during the hearing to the case, giving them full control of Jones’ assets, including Infowars, according to the Associated Press. One possibility for how things may unfold is that Infowars and Free Speech Systems will be able to continue to operate, while state courts within Texas and Connecticut, both of which are where the families won their lawsuits, decide on how to collect the $1.5 billion, CBS News reported.

“This is about taking me off the air,” Jones said outside the courthouse Friday, according to CNN. “Understand that what you’ve seen in the corporate media about me, or what I said about Sandy Hook or any of this, has no bearing on reality.”

While various belongings to Jones will be sold off as he’s already prepped to sell his estimated $2.8 million Texas ranch, a gun collection, and other assets, he is expected to keep his primary home in the Austin area, according to CBS News.

“Today is a good day. Alex Jones has lost ownership of Infowars, the corrupt business he has used for years to attack the Connecticut families and so many others,” Chris Mattei, an attorney for the Sandy Hook families said, according to CNN. “The Court authorized us to move immediately to collect against all Infowars assets, and we intend to do exactly that.”