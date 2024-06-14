Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife of 7 months, Firerose, alleging she was responsible for unauthorized use of his credit cards.

Cyrus claimed Firerose charged $96,986.00 for 37 items on his cards and is disputing her use of his finances, according to People. He filed an emergency motion in Tennessee court, June 13, seeking a restraining order that would ensure Firerose is kept away from use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts. The charges reportedly included $70,665.00 in payments to her attorneys, according to People. Firerose insisted there is no “emergency” at all and claimed she is simply living “as per the status quo during the marriage.”

The 62-year-old country star expressed his uneasiness about the use of his cards.

“As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts,” Cyrus wrote in an affidavit, according to People.

He alleged his estranged wife began charging things to his account May 23, the day he filed for divorce after being married to Firerose for just under seven months.

Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for their split and is currently seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud, according to People.

Firerose responded to the allegations of unauthorized use, claiming she has had access to Cyrus’s American Express credit card since June 2022.

“To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” her legal team wrote in a statement issued to People. “Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

Firerose insisted she has been using Cyrus’ cars with his full permission and said he would “routinely go over” her expenses and transactions, according to People.

Cyrus’s motion states the estranged couple does not have any joint accounts, credit cards or real estate, and noted Firerose is not an authorized signer or user on the any of his cards or accounts.

Firerose and Cyrus reached a quick agreement after his divorce filing, stating she agreed to move out of his home immediately. The famous singer agreed to support her for 90 days or until the dissolution of their marriage, whichever comes first, according to People. (RELATED: ‘The Wildness In Myself’ Miley Cyrus Recalls Partying Toward End of ‘Hannah Montana’ Days)

Cyrus’s filing noted his request that Firerose return the items she purchased with his credit card.