Chicago Cubs Pitcher Hilariously Changes Locker Nameplate

Shota Imanaga, a rookie pitcher for the Chicago Cubs from Kitakyushu, Japan, has started sporting a new locker nameplate.

Cubs’ writer Andy Martinez writes, “Shota Imanaga’s locker in the clubhouse has a new name on it: ‘Mike Imanaga II.'”

The reason behind the hilarious name change is apparently that Imanaga uses the name Mike in place of Shota when ordering a cup of coffee.

So, what about his reasoning behind adding the suffix “II?”

“It just sounds cool,” Imanaga explains.

One can only imagine how Cubs‘ fans will jokingly respond to this at home games, or how opposing fans will take it when the Cubs come to town.

The 30-year-old is a rookie in the MLB but previously played for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB).

Imanaga currently has a 6-1 record and a 1.96 earned run average (ERA) and is vying to be part of the National League’s All-Star team, according to Sports Illustrated. In 69 innings played, he has struck out 72 batters. He has had 12 game starts.