Backflipping Reds Fan Whom Cops Tased Gets Even More Legendary After Outright Hilarious Exchange With Judge

This guy is a king!

William Hendon, the backflipping Cincinnati Reds fan whom cops blasted with a taser, has become an overnight legend in the world of baseball.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about or just need a refresher, Hendon started his rise to fame when he darted onto the Great American Ball Park field Tuesday night during the matchup between the Reds and Cleveland Guardians. That in particular, however, didn’t make him a star — anybody can do that. We see it all the time.

What separates Hendon is the fact that he perfectly executed a backflip, one that knocked off the pursuing police officer’s hat even. It was remarkable!

But it all came to a screeching halt when Hendon was knocked with the cop’s taser.

But Hendon’s 15 minutes of fame wasn’t over yet.

During his arraignment Wednesday morning, Municipal Court Judge William Mallory told him that many people thought that he landed his backflip — which the judge deserves a round of applause for right off the bat (pun intended), cool dude!

And how does Hendon respond?

By being a friggin’ legend!

“Pretty sure I did.”

The legend of Hendon (The GABP Backflipper) continues to grow.. This kids unbelievable 😂 pic.twitter.com/UEi8ky5G2W — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) June 13, 2024

Yeah, I get it. He’s technically a criminal who is facing charges of criminal trespass (felony) and obstructing official business (misdemeanor), but quite frankly, I don’t care.

What an icon!