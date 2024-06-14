Cop’s Girlfriend Allegedly Crashes Police Cruiser While Drunk Driving, Officials Say

An NYPD officer allegedly allowed his girlfriend to operate his police car while intoxicated, then covered up the crime after she crashed into a taxi cab, prosecutors claim, according to the New York Post.

The 44 year old Deputy Inspector, Paul Zangrilli, allegedly switched seats with his girlfriend after she allegedly drunkenly crashed into a cab, and offered the cab driver a sum of money between $500 and $1,000, according to court documents, the New York Post reported. Prosecutors argued that soon after, Zangrilli called his Captain and lied, stating the car accident occurred while he was on his way to work and was by himself in the vehicle, according to ABC News. Zangrilli is also reportedly being investigated for allegedly attempting to utilize his position to have a bar delete footage of him and his girlfriend drinking before the alleged incident, according to ABC News. (Related: ‘This Is The Worst DUI-Related Homicide I Have Ever Seen’: Judge Sentences Man With Eight Previous DUI Arrests)

Zangrilli faces charges by Manhattan prosecutors for falsifying business records, obstruction, official misconduct, drinking while driving and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, according to The New York Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, “This alleged behavior was incredibly dangerous, leading to injuries for one cab driver and putting the safety of many other drivers and pedestrians at risk. Furthermore, this NYPD Deputy Inspector, then a Commanding Officer, allegedly went to great lengths to cover up the incident to avoid responsibility,” according Associated Press. (Related: REP. ANDY BIGGS: It’s Time To Defund Alvin Bragg’s Office)

The incident allegedly took place in 2022 according to ABC News.

Zangrilli pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear before the court again in September, according to the New York Post.