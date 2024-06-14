Dana White Announces News That We Just Ain’t Tryna Hear: Conor McGregor Is Out Of UFC 303 Due To Injury

The one time that I wanna buy a UFC pay-per-view, this happens — because of course.

UFC head honcho Dana White made the announcement Thursday night that superstar Conor McGregor will not be making his return at UFC 303 after all, as he’s now listed out for the Michael Chandler fight after suffering an injury.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani issued a report earlier in the day Thursday that everything was signaling McGregor being nixed from his main event, with it being described as a “formality.” (RELATED: Jake Paul’s Next Opponent Revealed As Mike Perry Following Mike Tyson Fight Being Postponed: REPORT)

“It’s not 100% off but I’d be extremely surprised at this point if it remains and they are actively negotiating with multiple camps to find a replacement,” tweeted Helwani. “It’s all up in the air still but they are proceeding at this time like they need a replacement.”

Wednesday, the night before, McGregor took to his Instagram story and hinted that he was possibly dealing with an injury.

Well, it’s now all been confirmed, as White has officially announced the news.

