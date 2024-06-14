Ex-Hillary Clinton Spox Guffaws, Says ‘Black Voters Are Not Gonna Vote For Byron Donalds’ As Trump’s VP

Democratic strategist and former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Karen Finney on Friday laughed while asserting black voters will not cast any ballots for Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds if former President Donald Trump selects him to be his vice presidential pick.

Donalds is rumored to be a contender on Trump’s list for his potential choice for vice president. CNN host Jake Tapper on “The Lead With Jake Tapper” said Donalds made “the case for himself” on the network Friday morning, but Finney forecast if Trump chooses Donalds, he will lose to President Joe Biden because black voters won’t cast ballots for the representative. (RELATED: ‘Pay Attention’: MSNBC Panelist Warns Biden Of ‘Big Problem’ Among Black, Arab Voters)

WATCH:

Ex-Hillary Clinton Spox Cackles, Says “Black Voters Are Not Gonna Vote For Byron Donalds’ As Trump’s VP” pic.twitter.com/DelBKnuumW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2024

“Please,” Finney uttered when Tapper made the remark about Donalds’ alleged effort to be Trump’s vice presidential pick.

“I would predict that if he names Byron Donalds, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win because black voters are not going to vote for Byron Donalds at all,” Finney said shortly after while laughing loudly.

Donalds was one of Trump’s allies that visited the former president in court during his Manhattan trial to show support.

“It was depressing because you’re watching this mockery of the court system in front of your eyes, like the star witnesses is Michael Cohen, the guy’s a liar, a tax evader,” Donalds told the Daily Caller. “He makes money going after President Trump. He makes money, frankly, defaming President Trump, and that’s your star witness. It was a joke.”

“And so, it was actually good to be there when they were actually going through their evidence,” he added. “And you’re sitting there and as a layperson, you’re like, where is the crime? Can somebody explain this to me?”

Finney is mixed race as her dad is black and racial issues are an important topic to her, Fortune reported.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God in a podcast episode posted to YouTube on Friday called out Democrats for not speaking to voters they claim to represent.

“One thing about those elected officials, especially the Democrats, man, they talk about the people they don’t even talk to,” Charlamagne said. “You know what I’m saying? And they claim to talk for the people they don’t even talk to.”

CNN national politics correspondent Eva McKend asserted on Friday that she can “say with certainty” that Democrats “are worried” about Trump receiving more black votes.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.