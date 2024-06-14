Florida Panthers Just One Victory Away From Winning Their First Stanley Cup In History

South Florida is just one win away from another championship! How sweet it is!

The Florida Panthers have been dominating the entire season, and that momentum didn’t stop whatsoever once we got to the playoffs. Now, the Cats are just one win away from becoming Stanley Cup champions, which would be their first title in franchise history.

Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who is also the captain of the team, both scored a goal and set up another, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (32 saves) was absolutely crucial at the end of the game to hold off the Edmonton Oilers’ comeback bid — Florida would go on to win Game 3, 4-3, Thursday night to take a 3-0 series lead.

The Cats will have their chance Saturday night to win their first championship ever when they take on the Oilers in a Game 4 tense-fest in Edmonton.

Oh man … I can already taste the champagne.

I’ve pretty much seen all of my teams win championships, but the two biggest that I haven’t seen win are the Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl) and Florida Panthers (Stanley Cup), which makes this Cats run so special to me. Everything is brand new, it’ll have all of us Panthers fans feeling giddy by the time we get to the parade.

And speaking of the parade, I’m totally taking the day off from work to make the trip down to South Florida for it, I can’t miss that. Hell, my daughter and I have already come to an agreement that homeschool (summer edition) will be canceled that day so we can go to the parade. (RELATED: Evan Rodrigues Makes Panthers Franchise History En Route To Leading Florida To 2-0 Stanley Cup Lead Over Oilers)

Championship glory … y’all know I can’t miss that ish.

GO CATS!