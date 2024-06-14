Gunshots Disrupt Massive Teen Party On Long Island Senior Skip Day, At Least Two Arrested

Gunshots disrupted a massive teen party on Long Island during senior skip day Thursday night, leading to the arrest of at least two people, Fox News reported.

A chaotic senior skip day gathering in Long Beach on Long Island, New York, escalated into violence, resulting in at least one person being shot, according to Fox News. The incident unfolded as over 2,000 teenagers gathered at the beach, overwhelming the Long Beach Police, who subsequently called for assistance from the Nassau County Police. Witnesses described the scene as gunfire erupted.

“Next thing you hear is one shot go off, then you hear several more go off,” one witness told FOX 5. “All we see is a flash, and we see a bunch of girls start running. All we see is a couple people tripping.”

Chilling video captures shooting during wild Long Island ‘senior skip day’ as unruly kids took over beach https://t.co/9SYYIcUzzN pic.twitter.com/PUOkLHaV9p — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) June 14, 2024

A video shared by New York Post captures the sound of gunfire erupting during the party. The footage depicts police officers converging on the usually peaceful city of Long Beach. Suddenly, eight shots are fired rapidly at about 6 p.m, prompting officers to rush towards the source of the shots, New York Post reported. (RELATED: Teen Allegedly Opens Fire During Brawl, Killing 13-Year-Old Boy)

In the aftermath, two individuals were taken into custody. A Long Beach Police officer detailed the dispersal efforts.

“Earlier today there was a large group of youth on our beach, upwards of over 2,000. The group was dispersed by the Long Beach Police Department with the help of the Nassua County Police Department. Segments of the group got into the area of Edwards Boulevard and Park Avenue and the individual was shot,” an officer told Fox 5.

The victim, described as a young adult male, was transported to the hospital, though his age and current status were not disclosed. Authorities indicated the massive gathering appeared to be organized via social media, with participation from multiple schools, according to Fox News.