Jelly Roll Admits To Regretting One Very Interesting Tattoo

Jelly Roll admitted he hates 98% of his tattoos, but there’s one particular piece of ink-art that he especially regrets.

The famous country singer appeared on the June 12 episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” and shook his head as he admitted that some of his tattoos “suck bad.” Jelly Roll explained that his biggest tattoo regret is on his arm.

“I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for,” the famous singer told Stern. “And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo!” he said.

Jelly Roll went on to explain the bad art isn’t something that others might notice at first glance, but he assured Stern he is definitely not satisfied with it.

“They look decent because they’re all grouped together, so you’re like, ‘They don’t look horrible, Jelly.’ But until you dissect them and zoom in you’re like, ‘These suck bad,'” he said.

“It’s just bad art. There’s no other way to say it,” Jelly Roll confessed.

The famous country singer, who is heavily tattooed across much of his body, said that in spite of wishing he had held off on some of that artwork, the tattoos on his face are the ones he likes the most.

“That’s probably one of the few I’d keep!”

“I love my cross, I love my slash,” Jelly Roll told Stern, as he pointed to his facial tattoos. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Is Auctioning Off Smoked Blunt, And Fans Are Willing To Pay Big Bucks)

The country star admitted to getting some very unhygienic tattoos along the way, and said some of his ink was done in jail.

“I’ve gotten staph infections from bad tattoos. I’ve learned nothing,” he said.

“You talk about bull-headed — and I still went back to the same guy that gave me the staph infection.”