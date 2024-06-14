Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Health Update

Kate Middleton issued her first public statement since revealing her cancer diagnosis on Friday, in an emotional message shared on Instagram.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she wrote. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

Middleton admitted her health is still in jeopardy. She also updated the public on when her next public appearance will be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Middleton provided additional details about her health, as she continues to undergo cancer treatment.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she explained.

She admitted the road to recovery may be a long one.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” Middleton wrote to Instagram.

She told fans she would see them in the coming days.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she said.

Middleton shared a few additional words before signing off.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.” (RELATED: Kate Middleton Takes The Blame For Poorly Edited Family Photo)

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me,” she said.

Middleton first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2022, after undergoing abdominal surgery.