Local GOP Censures Chair Over Alleged Pro-Trans Activities

Colorado’s Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee voted to censure its chairwoman, Nancy Pallozzi, on Thursday, according to a press release provided to Daily Caller.

The Republican committee alleged that Pallozzi attempted “to call a special meeting in defense of the transgender and Pride Month agenda (which harms children and undermines parental authority)” as their reason for censuring the chairwoman, the press release read. (RELATED: Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas’ Challenge To Rule That Prevents Competing Against Women In ‘Elite Events’ Fails)

“Chair Pallozzi has performed all these [pro-transgender] initiatives at her own direction without the approval of the Executive Committee while using the county party’s letterhead and signing authorization,” the committee claimed.

The committee’s resolution also declares all of Pallozzi’s pro-transgender actions on the party’s behalf to be null and void and calls on Pallozzi to cease from any future action or communication on the topic, the press release said.

Pallozzi is also directed to turn over “all materials and communications related to this matter,” the committee wrote. These materials include the media outlets she contacted, the interviews she gave and her contacts with other county GOP chairs, the press release said.

The Colorado Republican Party appears to be splintering over how to approach Pride month. The Denver Republican Party’s county executive committee voted Wednesday to join others in calling for the resignation of Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, Colorado Politics reported. The anti-Williams faction is accusing the chairman of bigotry after he denounced Pride Month in a series of emails, the outlet noted.

Denver Republican Party calls for ‘resignation or removal’ of Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams https://t.co/q08KopkChv via @colo_politics — Ilan Hulkower (@IHulkower) June 14, 2024

Williams’ advocates accuse his critics of attempting to “purge conservative Christians” from the party and “helping the Democrats,” the outlet reported. Williams wrote in a press release that his critics were trying to take over the party and “defend transgender procedures for minors,” despite the State Republican Convention adopting “a platform plank against it this past April.”

“God hates Pride,” Williams added at the end of the release.

Pallozzi told Colorado Politics that she and a dozen other GOP county parties backed the call for Williams’ resignation.

Pallozzi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.