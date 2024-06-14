Mark Hamill Has Bizarre Reaction To Twitter’s Hidden Like Button

Mark Hamill noticed Twitter now hides “likes” as part of a new policy, and he found a new workaround that he seems very dedicated to.

Twitter rolled out some new rules without any warning, and the famous actor was quick to respond. Twitter now hides the “likes” that are posted, so they remain private — essentially meaning other users can no longer see which posts have been “liked” by others.

But Hamill refused to have his “likes” kept private by the social media platform. He blew up the internet by actually writing the word “like” as a message, to ensure people are very aware of the fact that it is really him behind the action.

How can we get the powers-that-be to STOP “improving” this site? Grrrrrr! 🤬#BringBackLIKES https://t.co/ogkBs8O1aS — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 12, 2024

The famous actor clearly had some time on his hands, and he used it to make sure everyone on social media could clearly see his interactions on Twitter.

Fans immediately flooded his Twitter page with encouraging commentary about his clever solution to Twitter’s new rule.

Can confirm, the day Mark Hamill liked my tweet is still a favorite memory https://t.co/D5lbjfGGzo — Gabbie Robbins (@qtwopointoh) June 13, 2024

The famous actor really showed his dedication to protesting this change by manually going into the comments he was receiving and then writing “like” into the message box.

He went ahead and added some hearts and creative emojis to make sure people were aware of how he felt about their commentary.

Fans seemed to love his bizarre response to the change and were thrilled to receive direct messages from the star.

Dear Mark, I really liked this tweet. Thank you,

One Cat Shy of Crazy Cat Lady — Patricia – One Cat Shy of Crazy Cat Lady (@pgail61) June 13, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hamill (@markhamill)

Hamill posted countless messages, and his “likes” are visible for as long as fans can scroll. (RELATED: Mark Hamill’s Star Wars Jokes Are Beat, And So Is His Face, My God)

We’re not sure how long he can keep up this tedious task of manual messaging, but for now, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.