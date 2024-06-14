NBA Player Cameron Payne Arrested For Allegedly Filing False Police Report

Authorities arrested Cameron Payne early Friday for allegedly filing a false police report, TMZ Sports reported.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, following a disturbance, according to TMZ Sports. The Scottsdale Police Department responded to the incident at approximately 2:44 AM, where they encountered Payne and another individual.

NBA’s Cameron Payne Arrested For Giving False Report To Cops | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/KJfAQUmFN3 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2024

Details of the disturbance remain sparse as the police have not released specific information about the event, the outlet reported. However, Payne was arrested at the scene and faced charges including refusal to provide a truthful name and making a false report to law enforcement. He was released from custody shortly after the arrest. (RELATED: You Can’t Make This Up: Injury-Prone NBA Star Gets Hurt Again During First Game Back In Two Months)

Payne, 29, has connections to the Scottsdale area, having played for the Phoenix Suns from 2019 to 2023. He was recently traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the 76ers this season in an exchange for Patrick Beverley, according to TMZ Sports. Over his NBA career, spanning 405 games, Payne has averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.