NBA Player Cameron Payne Arrested For Allegedly Filing False Police Report

Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Mariane Angela Entertainment And News Reporter
Authorities arrested Cameron Payne early Friday for allegedly filing a false police report, TMZ Sports reported.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, following a disturbance, according to TMZ Sports. The Scottsdale Police Department responded to the incident at approximately 2:44 AM, where they encountered Payne and another individual.

Details of the disturbance remain sparse as the police have not released specific information about the event, the outlet reported. However, Payne was arrested at the scene and faced charges including refusal to provide a truthful name and making a false report to law enforcement. He was released from custody shortly after the arrest. (RELATED: You Can’t Make This Up: Injury-Prone NBA Star Gets Hurt Again During First Game Back In Two Months)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 02: Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates after a play against the New York Knicks during the third quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Payne, 29, has connections to the Scottsdale area, having played for the Phoenix Suns from 2019 to 2023. He was recently traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the 76ers this season in an exchange for Patrick Beverley, according to TMZ Sports. Over his NBA career, spanning 405 games, Payne has averaged 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.