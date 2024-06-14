‘Yikes’: New York Magazine Mixes Up Black Dem Politicians In Feature Photo

New York Magazine posted an article about Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones and Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres. The outlet used a picture, however, of Democratic New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado instead of Torres.

The original featured image for the article, which the magazine titled “The ‘Progressives’ Who Left,” showed Fetterman, Jones and Delgado left to right.

“I am guessing New York Magazine meant to use a picture of Rep. Ritchie Torres here — but this is Antonio Delgado? — Yikes,” New York Post’s Jon Levine remarked.

I am guessing New York Magazine meant to use a picture of Rep. Ritchie Torres here — but this is Antonio Delgado? — Yikes pic.twitter.com/wbvhweCLmx — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 14, 2024

New York Magazine has since updated the story with a new featured image, nearly identical to the first one except with Torres in place of Delgado. The original story, which comes in at just under 900 words, makes no mention of Delgado.

The outlet issued a correction to the bottom of the story that reads “A photo-illustration in a previous version of this story incorrectly included Antonio Delgado, not Ritchie Torres.”

The credit for both the original and the updated image reads “Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photos: Getty Images.”

Intelligencer is New York Magazine’s digital counterpart to their print publication.

New York Magazine declined to comment.

“If New York Magazine is going to publish an Anti-Israel hit piece by Sarah Jones, then at least do enough due diligence to get the photo right. I am not Antonio Delgado,” Torres tweeted. “Not all Black people look the same.”

If New York Magazine is going to publish an Anti-Israel hit piece by Sarah Jones, then at least do enough due diligence to get the photo right. I am not Antonio Delgado. Not all Black people look the same. pic.twitter.com/iBLCUlWksI — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 14, 2024

The article chronicles the three politicians’ departures from the so-called progressive movement, highlighted most acutely by their collective support for Israel. (RELATED: Once Described As The Left’s ‘Rising Star,’ Mondaire Jones Calls Out ‘Trust Fund Socialists’ In His Party)

Jones in particular has come under fire as he fights to reclaim his seat in New York’s 17th district that former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Sean Patrick Maloney won in 2022.

Jones’ former colleagues, including Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, lashed out at his opposition to Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who now seems primed to fall to his primary opponent, Jones-backed George Latimer, according to an Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey.