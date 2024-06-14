Police Arrest Former Cop After He Allegedly Starred In Porn Vid While On Duty: REPORT

A former Nashville police officer was reportedly decommissioned and arrested for allegedly participating in an OnlyFans video while on duty.

Metro Police arrested Sean Herman, 33, at his home and booked him on two counts of felony official misconduct for allegedly participating in the production of an adult video while on the job, according to WZTV Nashville. Herman was fired on May 9 when the department learned of the video from the Specialized Investigations Division, which allegedly showed Herman taking part in a mock traffic stop, the outlet reported.

NEW: Former Nashville police officer Sean Herman arrested after participating in an Only Fans video while on duty. The 33-year-old was arrested on two counts of felony official misconduct. The video was discovered by Specialized Investigations Division detectives who were able… pic.twitter.com/aZnDVDWTl2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2024

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department identified Herman and claimed he groped the exposed breast of the woman he supposedly pulled over in the OnlyFans skit. The video was reportedly discovered on the internet subscription platform, OnlyFans, which is widely regarded as a pornography website.

After an investigation, police said they determined Herman was the individual in the video and that the video was made on April 26 in a Madison area warehouse parking lot while Herman was allegedly on duty, according to WZTV Nashville.

“His actions were totally outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to every MNPD employee and this agency as a whole,” a spokesperson for the MNPD told FOX 17 News.

The department dried Herman roughly 24 hours after the discovery of the video, WZTV Nashville reported. (RELATED: Police Serve Warrant To Youth Bible Study Instructor In The Middle Of Allegedly Downloading Child Porn)

Herman had reportedly served with the police for three years before he allegedly participated in the video.