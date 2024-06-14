Taylor Swift Announces End Of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift revealed Thursday her history-making Eras Tour will come to an end in December after a long, successful run.

The famous singer made the announcement during her 100th concert of the tour in Liverpool.

“This has definitely been the most exhausting but all-encompassing, most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour,” Swift told her adoring fans in the crowd.

Fan-captured video showed Swift thanking fans for their support in making this tour such a huge success. The Eras Tour is the highest grossing of all-time and the first to ever reach $1 billion, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Taylor’s full speech on the #LiverpoolTStheErasTour show being the 100th Eras Tour show and that she wanted to finally admit to herself and everyone that December the tour will officially end 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/mubiNZNVvZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 13, 2024

Swift took a moment to acknowledge the milestone moment as she stood on stage for her 100th concert date of this tour.

“That blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic for me,” she told the cheering crowd.

“And I think, I think you know — how are you gonna celebrate the 100th show? And for me, like, the celebration of the 100th show to me means, this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December, like, that’s it!” Swift said.

She went on to state how surreal the experience has been for her.

“And that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150 something shows that we have on the whole tour,” she said.

Swift told her fans how immersed she was in the overall experience embarking on such a long tour across the globe.

“And you know, I think that this tour has really become my entire life, like it’s become — has taken over everything.”

“I think I want to have hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore!”

“All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever, like acoustic song mashups and think of what you wanna hear,” she said.

Swift said the show was rewarding for her and thanked her fans for all their support in making the tour as successful as it was.

“When I’m not on the stage I’m dreaming of being back on the stage with you guys!” Swift told her fans.

She thanked the audience for investing in her concerts in every way and noted her appreciation of the fact that they arranged parking or transportation, learned the lyrics to her songs and picked out clothes to wear for the event.

“Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows, so thank you!”