Tucker Carlson Is Going On Tour. CNN Is Trying To Shut It Down

We don’t have many journalists in America anymore. Instead, what we have is radical activists parading around in their skin coats.

The trick is always the same: reach out to a given company or individual for “comment” innocently asking why they’d choose to associate with a bigoted, racist, sexist, right-wing fascist Nazi. The question itself is the threat. Cancel who we want you to, or our reporting will call you all of these things as well.

So with Tucker Carlson’s announcement of his upcoming speaking tour, this is exactly the dirty trick CNN decided to pull. Tickets for the 15-city tour went on sale June 14 through Ticketmaster, making the distributor an immediate target of the network’s ire. Of course it was Oliver Darcy, CNN’s new chief in-house eunuch after Brian Stelter’s defenestration, who took the shot.

“Tucker Carlson is going on tour. Ticketmaster is profiting off his hateful rhetoric,” reads Darcy’s hysterical headline. The first half of the piece is dedicated to slamming Tucker himself, calling him everything from a lying conspiracy theorist spreading “dangerous disinformation” to quoting The New York Times suggesting his former Fox News show might be the “most racist” in cable news history.

He took further umbrage with some of Tucker’s scheduled special guests, which include Alex Jones, Charlie Kirk, Megyn Kelly, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kid Rock, Roseanne, Vivek Ramaswamy, Dan Bongino and Donald Trump Jr. It’s the who’s who of the left-wing Most Wanted list. How dare they travel America speaking to Americans’ concerns?

Of course, these attacks are all as ridiculous as they are malicious. The “dangerous disinformation” that Darcy derides — on COVID vaccines and inconsistencies with the established narrative on Jan. 6 and the 2020 election — have all largely been shown to be true to some degree, albeit politically inconvenient for Democrats. Meanwhile, there’s no mention of CNN’s own “poisoning of the public discourse” and “profiting off of his hateful rhetoric” — of which there are too many examples to count. (RELATED: Watch RIGGED Now)

But Darcy quickly moves on to the crux of the piece, tying Ticketmaster to Tucker’s supposed sins:

“Asked for comment this week, representatives for the Live Nation subsidiary chose not to respond. In fairness to the company’s public relations division, it is difficult to see how they can defend such conduct. How can any decent person not only participate in enabling Carlson’s poisoning of the public discourse but also justify profiting off of his hateful rhetoric in the process?

“CNN also posed questions to the venues hosting Carlson, which include the Honda Center, T-Mobile Center, Delta Center, Dickies Arena, Intrust Bank Arena and others. Spokespeople representing each respective venue did not provide a comment.”

Let me translate this for you — from media snake language to English. Darcy reached out to Ticketmaster and the associated venues for “comment,” feigning journalistic objectivity; “we’re simply wondering why you would choose to associate with such a horrible person?” This was meant to terrorize Ticketmaster and the venues with the threat of bad coverage and make them second guess their partnership with Tucker. Of course, Darcy’s entire goal was to use CNN’s pulpit to have Tucker silenced, censored and blacklisted in the run up to the 2024 election.

When they didn’t bite, he followed through. There can’t possibly be a “decent person” left at Ticketmaster, since they dared not to respond.

But it’s Darcy himself who toes the line of fascism. CNN, an effectively state-sanctioned mouth piece of the permanent Washington regime, used its clout to pressure major companies to censor perhaps the second largest enemy (after Trump himself) of that very same regime.

Per Spotify rankings, Tucker hosts the second most popular podcast in America, with millions of views per episode. Tucker’s views on critical issues like immigration and economic nationalism are firmly in line with the majority of the American public. So what Darcy’s really saying is that the views of half the country must be repressed, and he’s happy to use all the power at his disposal to do so. Whatever this is, it’s most certainly not “democracy.”

But at the same time, it all seems a bit blase, like something out of a time capsule that only CNN seems to not realize has already been buried. This type of censorship push stopped working a few years ago, as Americans —and even major companies — have wised up to left-wing authoritarian tactics. Terms like “racist” and “bigoted,” “conspiracy theory” and “disinformation” have been used so often that they no longer mean anything at all. Americans may have been bullied into submission at the height of BLM riots, but now they know these are just a cudgel for the left to get its way.

It seems that Darcy’s the only one who hasn’t gotten the memo.