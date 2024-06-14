Video Shows Thieves Brazenly Loot Jewelry Store In Daylight Heist

Thieves brazenly looted a California jewelry store in broad daylight Wednesday, as captured in a video shared by TMZ.

A group of twenty people dressed in full black ops attire stormed PNG Jewelers in Sunnyvale, California, and executed a jewelry heist, according to TMZ. Surveillance video shows the group using hammers and tools to smash the store’s display cases and make off with a significant haul of jewelry.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that the suspects fled the scene in multiple vehicles just before police arrived. Officers were able to spot two of the getaway vehicles shortly after the heist began, the outlet reported. Despite attempts to stop them, both vehicles initiated a high-speed chase with the police. One of the vehicles managed to elude the police after a pursuit, during which some stolen jewelry was seen being discarded from the vehicle.

Bay Area Jewelry Store Ransacked By Gang of 20 in Broad Daylight, Wild Video | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Fz7rV9j9P4 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 14, 2024

The chase came to a halt when the occupants of the other vehicle stopped and fled on foot across a freeway into an industrial area. Law enforcement successfully apprehended five suspects from this vehicle, TMZ reported. These individuals are now facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, felony vehicle evasion, resisting arrest, burglary, and vandalism, and have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. (RELATED: US Marine Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $500,000 In Jewelry)

While the total value of the stolen jewelry has Thieves Brazenly Loot Jewelry Store In Daylight Heistnot yet been determined, authorities have recovered some of the items, according to TMZ.