‘White Lotus’ Star Theo James Says One Of His Worst Moments Includes An Incident Involving A Bottle Of Urine

“White Lotus” star, Theo James, said one of his worst moments in the spotlight involved a bottle of urine being thrown at his face.

The famous actor spoke about the experience on the June 13 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and noted the incident happened before he became an actor when he was an aspiring musician. “I wanted to be a rockstar,” he told Clarkson, as he chuckled about what life was like before his successful acting career flourished. “I played in hundreds of gigs, I was in various different bands, most of them terrible.”

James then went on to explain how he came face-to-face with a bottle of someone else’s urine, in a very unwelcome exchange.

Clarkson began chatting about some of the misfortunes she experienced on stage, and when she asked to learn more about James’ bad experiences, he dove deeper into the story.

“When I was playing in a band I had a bottle of urine threw at me, which was nice. At that point I was like, ‘Maybe I should try something else,'” he said.

He shared the back story but didn’t quite understand how that would lead someone to resort to urine-throwing as their end-game.

“It was a strange, sweaty, horrible gig,” James said.

“I think the act before us were late and everyone was kind of inebriated and angry and someone decided that the best way to deal with that was pee in a bottle and throw it at someone’s face,” he said.

The “American Idol” alum made a face and went on to share some of her on-stage horror stories, which included slicing her foot on a glass shard while performing barefoot. (RELATED: ‘Actual Pee’: Kate Winslet Describes Filming Wild Scene)

James later told Clarkson the urine incident was one of several moments he didn’t quite expect to encounter on stage, and shared that he had once had his foot crushed by equipment, which caused an injury.

“I’ve had lots of things go wrong,” he said.