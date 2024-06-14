‘The Wildness In Myself’ Miley Cyrus Recalls Partying Toward End of ‘Hannah Montana’ Days

Miley Cyrus looked back on discovering her uninhibited side during a recent interview, reflecting on her early experiments with marijuana and alcohol.

The famous singer appeared on the latest episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” with David Letterman and opened up about her wild days starring on “Hannah Montana,” according to People.

“I hadn’t quite left the show but I had started experiencing life,” Miley told Letterman. “Like, I had definitely been drunk by the time I saw you [on ‘The Late Show with David Letterman’ in 2010]. I had drank, I smoked some pot.”

She recalled a moment early on in her career when a producer realized she had a different side to her that was beginning to take form.

“And I remember, there was a producer on set and he said, ‘I can tell, this lion is not going to go back into the cage,’ because I had found the wildness in myself. And I just remembered everything changed when I started experiencing my life,” she said, according to People.

Cyrus admitted to partying and letting herself feel free, but she was able to rein herself in when it counted, and has continued to enjoy her success — much of whichs he attributed to her famous father, Billy Ray.

The famous singer acknowledged that without her dad, she “wouldn’t be sitting in this chair,” according to People.

“He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous,” she told Letterman.

She went on to credit her dad for opening doors for her in the music industry.

“I wouldn’t exist — but I would not, who I am as a person, it wouldn’t exist,” Cyrus said.

"Because my dad, as a creative and as an artist in the way that his brain works, has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in our ideas. So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me," she continued.

Miley also told Letterman that her mother, Tish Cyrus, is her “hero,” according to People.