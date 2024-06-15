Charles Barkley Confirms TV Exit After 2024-25 NBA Season

Charles Barkley announced Friday that he’s retiring after the 2024-25 NBA season, ESPN reported.

The Veteran NBA analyst shared the news following the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics. He made it clear that he plans to retire from broadcasting and will not be joining any other network after his departure from TNT, according to ESPN.

“I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT,” the NBA Hall of Famer said, ESPN stated. “But I have made the decision that, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. And I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me. My heart is full with joy and gratitude.”

JUST IN: Charles Barkley says he will retire from TV after the 2024-2025 NBA season. “No matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television. Next year, I’m going to just retire after 25 years.” 🎥 @awfulannouncing | @NBATV pic.twitter.com/yxh9XwSWkL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 15, 2024

During his announcement, Barkley expressed hope that the NBA would continue its partnership with TNT but he's prepared for any outcome.

“I hope the NBA stays with TNT, but for me personally, I wanted you guys to hear it from me … I wanted to tell my NBATV and TNT family that I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to either Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith],” Barkley continued, ESPN reported.

This decision marks the end of a significant chapter for Barkley, who has been a staple of NBA broadcasting for 25 years. Barkley’s announcement comes amidst ongoing negotiations for the NBA’s next media rights deals, set to start in the 2025-26 season. Major companies like Disney/ABC/ESPN, Amazon, NBC and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly competing for three game packages and related content, estimated to be worth around $76 billion over ten years, according to ESPN.