‘Squad’ Democrat Claimed She Cured Woman’s Tumors With Her Hands In Autobiography

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush claimed that she has cured serious medical conditions using faith healing in her 22022 autobiography.

Bush, who is affiliated with the group of far-left congressional Democrats known as “The Squad,” recounted healing a brain bleed in a small child and curing a woman of tumors through faith healing methods in her 2022 autobiography titled “The Forerunner,” The New York Post reported Saturday. The congresswoman is surrounded by individuals who claim to have similar faith-based powers, including her bodyguard who believes he is 109 trillion years old and possesses the ability to conjure tornadoes as well as a pastor who claims supernatural healing powers, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“One woman whom we met had several visible tumors on her torso,” Bush recalled in her autobiography. “She was due to have surgery but lacked health insurance and [was] living in the park. One of the tumors was particularly painful to her. I laid hands on her and prayed, and I felt that my hand was no longer touching a tumor. It shrank along with the others on her body.” (RELATED: Cori Bush Campaign Threatens Attorney Who Filed Complaints About Payments To Her Husband)

Bush spent years working as a faith healer for Kingdom Embassy International churches, a group that says it has resurrected the dead and cured people of AIDS, cancer and paralysis, the Free Beacon reported. Charles Ndifon, the head pastor of the church, says he healed Bush of COVID-19 through a 30-minute-long phone call.

In another instance of faith healing described by Bush in her book, the congresswoman claims to have given a disabled child the ability to walk.

“The child had a bleed in her brain, shortly after she was born, and so couldn’t walk. She had never taken a step in her life,” Bush wrote. I carried the child from the prayer room in the back of the church out into the sanctuary . . . ‘Walk,’ I said gently to the three-year-old girl, ‘you will walk.’ And this girl took her first step. Then another, and another. She walked.”

“I don’t think what she’s claiming happened,” University of California San Francisco School of Medicine professor Dr. Monica Gandhi said, according to the Post. “Definitely as a physician I would encourage people to seek treatment for cancer and other ailments.”

Bush could be on the way out of office as she trailed Prosecuting Attorney of St. Louis County Wesley Bell by 22 points in her seat’s upcoming Democratic primary election, according to a February poll. The Department of Justice is conducting a criminal probe related to her allegedly misspending federal funds on private security.

Bush’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

