Dem-Run Sanctuary City Quietly Sending Illegal Immigrants To Red State

The self-described sanctuary city of Denver, Colorado is quietly paying for illegal immigrants to travel to Utah, according to Republican Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox.

Without the approval or advance knowledge of local officials, Denver has been paying for migrants to relocate to other places, including Utah, where approximately 2,000 have been sent, 2KUTV News reported Thursday. Cox said Friday the practice is “unacceptable” and a result of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Denver has been overwhelmed by migrants in recent months and has been forced to make budget cuts due to the costs of accommodating the new arrivals.

“We recently learned that the Democrat mayor of Denver has been sending illegal immigrants to Utah without proper notification or approval,” Republican Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox wrote Friday on X. “This is completely unacceptable and follows on the failed catch-and-release policy of the Biden administration.” (RELATED: Sanctuary City Mayor Says Migrant Crisis Is ‘Unsustainable’ As He Kicks Them Out Of Shelters)

Cox wrote that Utah’s resources “are completely depleted.” His office told the Daily Caller News Foundation they learned about the city sending migrants on May 13.

We recently learned that the Democrat mayor of Denver has been sending illegal immigrants to Utah without proper notification or approval. This is completely unacceptable and follows on the failed catch-and-release policy of the Biden administration. Every state has received… https://t.co/pL4pShMTn2 — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) June 14, 2024



“All 50 states, including Utah, are now border states due to the failed immigration policies of President Biden and Congress,” Cox continued. “Once again we call on the Biden administration and Congress to solve this crisis.”

Denver city officials told Axios Friday the responsibility lies with Texas.

“The vast majority of newcomers arriving in Denver do so on buses chartered from Texas and had no intention of ever coming to Denver,” Jordan Fuja, spokesperson for Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, told Axios. “That’s why part of our operations include purchasing tickets for newcomers to get to their desired location.”

Emma Williams, public information officer for the Utah governor’s office, told the DCNF their office has “been told that 59 people have been bussed or flown to Salt Lake in the past 30 days.”

“Since learning of Denver’s policy, we’ve worked with Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City to push back on the Department of Homeland Security, the city of Denver, the state of Colorado and the Biden administration demanding they immediately stop this practice,” Williams said.

Government officials in Salt Lake City, Utah also were not made aware in advance of the migrants’ arrival, the city mayor’s office told 2KUTV News.

“I have, myself, communicated our displeasure,” Andrew Roberts, chief of staff for Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, told the outlet.

The Denver mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

