Dr. Oz Helps Unconscious Passenger During JetBlue Flight To Cabo San Lucas

Dr. Mehmet Oz helped an unconscious passenger during a flight to Cabo, TMZ reported Friday.

Oz once again demonstrated his medical expertise and quick response during a mid-flight emergency, according to TMZ. While on a flight from New York City to Cabo San Lucas for a wedding, Oz attended to a fellow passenger who experienced a sudden health scare. About an hour into the flight, a passenger lost consciousness.

Dr. Oz Helps Plane Passenger Mid-Flight During Medical Emergency | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/yndrSDCnO7 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 15, 2024

“[A] middle-aged healthy man lost consciousness and we did usual triage with physical exam and vital signs. After oxygen, OJ and time, he recovered and needs to have a detailed evaluation with his local physician,” Oz told TMZ.

The quick intervention by Oz helped the passenger recover, although he advised that the man should undergo a detailed evaluation by his local physician once back on the ground. To ensure further assistance if needed, Oz even gave the man his phone number before they parted ways at their destination, TMZ reported. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, ABC News Did Not Air A Segment About Dr. Oz Discussing A Diabetes Cure)

This incident adds to Oz’s history of assisting in medical emergencies. He previously demonstrated lifesaving actions at Newark airport in 2021, where he used a defibrillator to help revive a collapsed man who showed no pulse and displayed concerning symptoms, according to TMZ. The man was successfully resuscitated and taken to the hospital for further care.