‘What You Got For America?’: O’Leary Says Voters Don’t Want To Talk ‘Cocaine, Guns, And Porn Stars’

“Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary said Friday on Fox News voters are done with talking about “cocaine, guns, and porn stars,” noting how Americans want to hear about policy ahead of the upcoming presidential debate.

O’Leary appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss how President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns are shaping up as their first debate on June 27 approaches. Fox host Jesse Watters questioned O’Leary on his views of the campaigns as concerns over Biden’s mental fitness have circulated, to which O’Leary called out the media’s incessant coverage of Trump’s New York trial involving falsified business records involving a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as Hunter Biden’s recent gun case. “Look, what I’m really proud of you doing and I’m glad to see this happening is we’ve moved off from porn stars, cocaine, guns, and all of this other stuff. We’re talking about policy now — that roundtable discussion Trump had where we heard the tax rate proposals between 15 and 21. That’s of interest to me as an investor. I’m interested in policy,” O’Leary said.

“I’m really interested in what will happen with [the] regulatory environment, state-by-state and the federal level. I want to hear a strategy on energy. I mean I’m so tired of all of the other stuff and we are coming up to a debate where I don’t think we want to talk about cocaine, guns and porn stars. We want to hear what you got for America. What you got? I think that’s what’s starting now and you’re part of it, good for you.” (RELATED: Kevin O’Leary Says Latest Inflation Numbers Are ‘Nasty’ For Biden’s Reelection Chances)

While legacy media outlets echoed reports on the two major cases involving Trump and Hunter Biden, polls showed that many Americans weren’t effected by either guilty verdict. Following the reveal of Trump’s guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts and Hunter Biden being found guilty on three felony counts, a poll conducted by Monmouth University Polling Institute found that a large percentage of Americans found the cases to be politically motivated.

An estimated 57% of voters stated that they found Trump’s New York case to be politically motivated, with 48% of voters believing the same for Hunter Biden. Overall, roughly 43% maintained that they would either definitely or probably still vote for Biden, as nearly the same (44%) was said for voters maintaining they would support Trump, according to the data.