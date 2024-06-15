‘It Just Stunned Me’: Man Holds Small Child While Allegedly Robbing Bank

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials in Fort Worth, Texas are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank June 6 while holding a young girl in his arms.

The alleged robbery happened at around 2 p.m. at the First Convenience Bank located inside a Walmart, according to an FBI press release.

The suspect reportedly pushed the young girl in a shopping cart toward a teller before handing over a note demanding money, the FBI stated. (RELATED: ‘Little Rascals’ Alleged Bank Robbers Foiled By Their Own Parents)

NOT AS IT SEEMS: This photo looks like a man walking out with his child after shopping at a Walmart. The FBI says what we are really seeing is a bank robbery suspect who brought a small child to the heist and is making his getaway. MORE INFO: https://t.co/tnpS0OPDLL pic.twitter.com/xg048jeYs2 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) June 14, 2024

After the teller handed over the cash, the suspect pushed the shopping cart toward the exit before lifting the girl and fleeing with her in his arms, according to the press release.

The FBI described the suspect as a 35 to 45-year-old thin white male wearing “a baseball hat, black sunglasses, a multicolor ‘fishing shirt,’ khaki-colored cargo shorts, and ‘Hey Dude’ shoes.”

Some Walmart shoppers told NBC5 that the photo of the suspect fleeing with the child was disturbing.

“It just stunned me, I mean to think of that poor little baby, to be connected with something like that,” Shirley Ingram said. “But she’s too young to really know what’s going on.”

Other shoppers said they were concerned that the young girl was put in a dangerous situation, NBC5 reported.

“That must say a lot about that person,” Flora Chavez said. “Who would want to put their child in that type of position?”

“He probably thought if anyone was going to shoot, he would think of that little girl in his arms, so I think he was kind of using her as a shield,” Ingram added.

After the robbery, locals told NBC5 they would be more vigilant while shopping at Walmart.

“It’s pretty scary,” said Chavez. “Because this is your typical Walmart, it’s not heard of, you know?”

The FBI encouraged anybody with information about the robbery to contact its Dallas office.