Armie Hammer Discusses Career Fallout After Cannibalism Accusations, Says He’s ‘Grateful’

Armie Hammer discussed the allegations against him and their impact on his life and career during an appearance on the “Painful Lessons” podcast Sunday.

Hammer, who faced accusations of sexual abuse and cannibalistic fantasies in 2021, described the ordeal as strange, and pointed out the absurdity of the cannibalism claims. During an appearance on the “Painful Lessons” podcast, he looked back on the scandal.

“People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people,’” Hammer quipped. “Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

Armie Hammer Says Cannibalism Accusations Caused a ‘Career Death,’ but He’s ‘Grateful for Every Single Bit of It’ https://t.co/xA03jqAFVU — Variety (@Variety) June 17, 2024

Hammer expressed gratitude for the experiences, stating they led to significant personal growth.

“Even in the discrepancies, in whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said on the podcast.

He shared that prior to the scandal, he struggled with self-love and validation, which he often sought through his acting career.

“Where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem,” he continued.

Multiple women previously accused the actor of sexual abuse and misconduct in 2021, according to Variety. The scandal intensified when private messages, purportedly from Hammer, surfaced online, detailing his cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes. Following these allegations, his representation agency, WME, severed ties with him. (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Fiancee Announces End Of Their Relationship)

Additionally, Hammer lost his roles in several high-profile projects, including Paramount+’s “The Offer” and Jennifer Lopez’s film “Shotgun Wedding,” Variety reported