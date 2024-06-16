Black Community Leader Tells Donald Trump Obama, Biden ‘Never Came To The Hood’

A black pastor told presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump Saturday that former President Barack Obama and President Biden “never came to the hood” in Detroit.

Trump held a roundtable discussion with several black community leaders in Michigan, according to the Detroit Free Press. Lorenzo Sewell, senior pastor of 180 Church, told Trump that Obama and Biden “never came” to the west side neighborhood where Trump attempted to court black voters.

“President Trump, I’m so humbled that you would be here,” Sewell said, “President Obama never came to the hood, so to speak, right? President Joe Biden, he went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the hood. So thank you.”

“Thank you, pastor. Really nice,” Trump said as attendees erupted in applause. “Thank you, my honor.”

Hundreds of people flocked to Trump’s event, including high-profile figures like Republican Michigan Rep. John James, former Police Chief James Craig and Detroit rapper Sada Baby. Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds moderated the 20-minute roundtable discussion among small business owners and community members after Trump delivered his speech, Detroit Free Press reported. (RELATED: Eric Trump Says Democrats ‘Feeding’ Trump Black, Hispanic, Youth Vote)

Trump told attendees that “rampant” crime in black communities would decrease if he was elected president, according to the outlet. The Republican candidate also spoke out against the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 — a bill widely blamed for mass incarceration that Biden sponsored when he was a U.S. senator.

Trump’s support among black voters has more than doubled since 2020. The former president has been making headway as he tears into Biden’s support in swing states and Democratic strongholds.

Detroit is not the first Democratic stronghold Trump has visited. The Republican candidate held a rally in the South Bronx in May, where he generated enthusiasm among an audience of thousands, including former lifelong Democrats.

Trump leads Biden by 0.3 points in Michigan, according to polling data from RealClearPolitics.