Bryson DeChambeau Wins Second US Open After Holding Off Aggressive Rory McIlroy Comeback

BRYSONNN!!!

Bryson DeChambeau, the captain of the LIV Golf League and one of the coolest guys in the sport, is once again the victor of the U.S. Open championship.

On top of that, fellow golf superstar Rory McIlroy will see his 10-year drought without a major title to his name continue, and to make that factoid even more painful for the 35-year-old, it came after a couple of outright stinging near-misses in the final round Sunday of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. (RELATED: Pinehurst No. 2 Should Ban This Geek For His Outright Nasty Disrespect To The US Open)

McIlroy didn’t miss just one short par putt, but two of them during the last three holes, with one horribly coming on No. 18. Out of the native grass, DeChambeau hit an incredibly hard shot, his second. Right on a tree root, DeChambeau managed to make solid contact to send it across the fairway, however, it ended up going into a bunker. He chipped the ball around four feet from 55 yards away, eventually putting down a par putt to close out his scoring at 6 under, which happened to be 1 better than McIlroy to clinch the dub.

“I can’t believe that up and down on the last. Probably the best shot of my life,” said DeChambeau, per ESPN.

One of the best moments of my lifepic.twitter.com/Fe1Pxkh1HF — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) June 16, 2024

