Caitlin Clark Nearly Gets Her Head Taken Off After Classless Whack From Angel Reese

The violence against Caitlin Clark keeps ratcheting up!

It was an action-packed weekend in the world of sports, and one of the games that was getting a lot of attention was Sunday afternoon’s highly anticipated rematch between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Angel Reese‘s Chicago Sky — their round two showdown in the WNBA.

In the third quarter, things got a bit tense as expected after Reese gave Clark a good whack in the head during a block attempt, which resulted in the Clark-hating rival getting a flagrant foul. The Fever won the game, 91-83.

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

Following the game, a reporter questioned Reese about her flagrant, resulting in the 22-year-old cutting them off swiftly.

“A basketball play. It was a basketball play,” said Reese. “I can’t control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight.” (RELATED: WNBA Projected To Lose $50 Million Despite ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ And The League Being More Popular: REPORT)

And here’s the kicker: “I guess some people got a special whistle.”

Angel Reese says the Fever got more foul calls than the Sky ” I guess some people got a special whistle” pic.twitter.com/fAbe4kW6gQ — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 16, 2024

And Caitlin Clark?

Well, she decided to take the classy route as Caitlin only knows how.

Caitlin Clark on the flagrant 1 foul from Angel Reese: “It’s just part of basketball, it is what it is, she was trying to make a play on the ball.” pic.twitter.com/MOFsfAslNq — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 16, 2024

As someone who has a lot of haters myself … keep doing the damn thing, Caitlin!