Caitlin Clark Nearly Gets Her Head Taken Off After Classless Whack From Angel Reese

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts after fouling Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The violence against Caitlin Clark keeps ratcheting up!

It was an action-packed weekend in the world of sports, and one of the games that was getting a lot of attention was Sunday afternoon’s highly anticipated rematch between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Angel Reese‘s Chicago Sky — their round two showdown in the WNBA.

In the third quarter, things got a bit tense as expected after Reese gave Clark a good whack in the head during a block attempt, which resulted in the Clark-hating rival getting a flagrant foul. The Fever won the game, 91-83.

Following the game, a reporter questioned Reese about her flagrant, resulting in the 22-year-old cutting them off swiftly.

“A basketball play. It was a basketball play,” said Reese. “I can’t control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight.” (RELATED: WNBA Projected To Lose $50 Million Despite ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ And The League Being More Popular: REPORT)

And here’s the kicker: “I guess some people got a special whistle.”

And Caitlin Clark?

Well, she decided to take the classy route as Caitlin only knows how.

As someone who has a lot of haters myself … keep doing the damn thing, Caitlin!