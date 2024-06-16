Gunman Dead After Injuring Nine People, Two Children At Water Park, Police Say

A gunman was found dead after shooting ten people, including two children, at a water park in Rochester Hills Saturday, according to law enforcement.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. when the gunman exited a vehicle and fired 28 shots from a handgun, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The alleged shooter was identified as 42-year-old William Nash, according to Forbes. He did not have a criminal record and no motive for the shooting has yet been established. The authorities found a rifle in his home, which indicated it is possible that he could have had other attacks planned. “If he had planned to do anything else, and it wouldn’t surprise me, because having that on the kitchen table is not an everyday activity,” Sheriff Bouchard said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The shooter used a 9mm Glock pistol, reloaded, and then opened fire again, Detroit News reported. The authorities later recovered the weapon. The police identified the suspect by analyzing data left at the scene of the shooting. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Moment Suspected Gunmen Allegedly Open Fire On Eight Students)

❗🚨 – Update on the shooting in Rochester Hills, Michigan: The incident occurred at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, where at least 9 people were shot, including an 8-year-old child. The suspect, who used a Glock 9mm pistol, was quickly contained in a nearby house. Sheriff… pic.twitter.com/juDLV9QH5W — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 16, 2024

The gunman holed up in a home close to the park before a SWAT team arrived, the sheriff explained during a press conference. The shooter remained in the home until finally ending his own life by shooting himself, according to ClickOnDetroit. Bouchard explained that the shooting appeared to be random.

The victims sustained multiple types of injuries. One of those who was shot was only eight years old, ClickOnDetroit reported.

Several politicians expressed sympathy for the victims of the shooting. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is “heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills” in a post on X.

I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills. We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) June 16, 2024

Rep. John James, who joined the press conference with Sheriff Bouchard, said, “Under no circumstances in this country … should fathers be spending Father’s Day in a hospital” and that “This is an American epidemic that we need to fix,” according to Detroit News.