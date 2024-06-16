MLB Legend Mike Brumley Killed In Car Crash At 61

Mike Brunley — a former Major League Baseball infielder, coach and instructor — died Saturday night in a car crash, according to ESPN. He was 61 years old.

Brumley was in Mississippi when he died, according to the outlet.

From 1987-1995, Brumley suited up for six franchises. Most recently, he was both a minor league coach and instructor with the Atlanta Braves, serving in his positions from 2018-2022. (RELATED: Olympic Legend Frank Carroll Dies At 85)

In 1983, Brumley was drafted in the second round by the Boston Red Sox, and prior to getting to the show, he was a part of a blockbuster trade in 1984 when he and relief pitcher Dennis Eckersley were sent to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for first baseman Bill Buckner.

Later in 1987, Brumley finally made his MLB debut as a Cub. He went on to play for the Detroit Tigers in 1989, and then the Mariners in 1990. In 1993 and 1995, he was with the Houston Astros. 1994 saw Brumley with the Oakland Athletics.

We are saddened by the passing of former Mariners player and coach, Mike Brumley. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and loved ones. Mike’s impact on the field, in our organization and across baseball, was felt by generations of players 💙 pic.twitter.com/AgsDXtW9Tb — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 16, 2024

“There are very few people that have been role models in my baseball career. My dad is number one and Mike Brumley is number two.” Austin Riley comments on former Braves hitting instructor Mike Brumley, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kJ76TT2l2F — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 16, 2024

In 295 career MLB games, Brumley tallied a .206 batting average with three home runs and 38 RBIs.

In 2014, he was also a coach for the Cubs, as well as a minor league instructor for both the Texas Rangers (2005-2007) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2009).