Rory McIlroy Pulls Absolutely Cowardly Move After Epic US Open Collapse

I love me some Rory McIlroy. I wouldn’t want to look at a green blade of Bermuda grass for six months after what happened to him Sunday, much less touch a golf club.

But this was unacceptable.

After McIlroy collapsed in historic fashion to lose the 2024 U.S. Open by just one shot to Bryson DeChambeau, rather than fulfill the customary media availability that would come after a major runner-up’s round, he fled the golf course without facing any questions.

No media by Rory will be an interesting thing to see reactions to. I think it’s bullshit. — Big Randy (@BigRandyNLU) June 16, 2024

Rory McIlroy leaving the clubhouse. He got into his car and drove off. pic.twitter.com/xrUxrAWh3b — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) June 16, 2024

I’m gutted for Rory. He’s a real good guy in a sport that isn’t always made for them. A family man. A man who didn’t sell out for Saudi money when so many of his contemporaries did. Sunday will be tough for him to ever live down, blowing a 2 shot lead with 5 holes to go by missing two putts under 4 feet and not even getting to a playoff. I wouldn’t want to get questioned by a bunch of square reporters about my nightmarish afternoon either.

No media for Rory McIlroy, as he loads up the car and quickly leaves the premises. pic.twitter.com/z9FzEoq0hB — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGolf) June 16, 2024

But being a man is about being accountable, and there’s no time when accountability is more necessary than in our lowest moments. Rory should’ve stepped up to the podium and exited gracefully, and with some explanation for what happened, not gotten to the airport before Bryson could even turn in his scorecard.

