‘Sandlot’ Actor Tom Guiry Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Dumbbell At Neighbor’s Jeep

Authorities arrested Tom Guiry June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina after he allegedly threw a dumbbell at his neighbor’s Jeep, TMZ reported.

Guiry, famed for his role as Smalls in “Sandlot,” has found himself in hot water again after allegedly throwing a dumbbell at a car windshield, according to TMZ. A video now circulating online shows Guiry reportedly lifting a dumbbell over his head and smashing a white Jeep‘s windshield, causing it to shatter. He then crossed several lawns to re-enter a house, leaving the dumbbell rolling down the damaged vehicle’s hood.

Witnesses reported that officers found Guiry in the street, asking about his wife’s whereabouts just before the vehicle’s owner confronted him, TMZ reported. Guiry responded to the owner’s complaints over the broken window with an apology.

“That sucks man, I’ll pay you back, I’m sorry, I’m gonna get you back,” Guiry allegedly said, TMZ stated. “I did it. I’m sorry man. I’m coming back to get you … I … sorry brother, I’ll pay you back.”

The altercation has led to charges against Guiry, including assault, disorderly conduct and malicious damage, the outlet reported. The owner of the Jeep told deputies that Guiry used a 35-pound dumbbell to execute the damage. (RELATED: ‘Rebel Moon’ Actor Nick Pasqual Charged With Attempted Murder Of Estranged Girlfriend)

This incident adds another legal problem for Guiry, who was previously arrested in 2013 for aggressive behavior towards a police officer in Texas. Guiry’s representatives have not yet responded to the recent event, according to TMZ.