‘They’re Going To Start Punching You’: Jerry Seinfeld Responds To Pro-Palestine Heckler As Crowd Cheers

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who is Jewish, responded to a pro-Palestine heckler Sunday at a stand-up show in Sydney, Australia as the crowd cheered him on.

Seinfeld took the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena, where he was interrupted by the shouts of an anti-Israel demonstrator. The comedian worked the protester’s interjection into his routine, sending his audience in hysterics.

“Oh! We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East! He solved it!” Seinfeld exclaimed as the audience roared. “It’s the Jewish comedians — that’s who we have to get! They’re the ones doing everything!”

Seinfeld told his heckler to “keep going” before evoking the support of his audience.

“Go ahead, keep going!” Seinfeld urged the heckler. “They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.”

The crowd clapped and cheered as security appeared to escort the protester out of the venue, video shows. The demonstrator continued to chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as he was dragged out.

“By the way, imagine if this guy actually did solve the—” Seinfeld began.

“Get out!” one audience member was heard yelling at the protester, prompting Seinfeld to release a chuckle.

“You’re really influencing everyone here. We’re all, we’re all on your side now,” Seinfeld teased. “You have made your point so well — and in the right venue. You’ve come to the right place for political conversation.”

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. – Sydney, Australia Crowd cheers as security boots the activist. Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

The audience went wild at Seinfeld’s continuous rebuke of the protest. (RELATED: ‘You Got Me On Fox News In My Underwear?’: ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Dishes On Comedy In The Age Of ‘Political Correctness’)

“Tomorrow we will read in the paper: ‘Middle East 100% Solved Thanks To Man At The Qudos Arena Stopping Jew Comedian.’ They stopped him, and everyone in the Middle East went, ‘Oh my God, let’s just get lost. We can’t do that.”

“Because I know there are problems here. With, uh, indigenous Aboriginal people and the whites — they have problems here. So maybe to solve that, I will screw up Jim Jefferies in a show in New York,” Seinfeld joked. “If this works, that will work. We have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian. That is how you solve world issues.”

Seinfeld is no stranger to pro-Palestine protesters. Dozens of anti-Israel demonstrators made a spectacle as they walked out of the Jewish comedian’s commencement speech at Duke University in May.