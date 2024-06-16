Editorial

All Hell Breaks Loose At College World Series Game Between Texas A&M Fans And Florida Dugout

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - MAY 22: Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan of the Florida Gators hits during batting practice before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium at George Cole Field on May 22, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Gators to sweep the series 9-2. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Now this is what you wanna see in your rivalries!

Courtesy of a weather delay, Saturday night’s College World Series game between Texas A&M and Florida got off to a late start. Well, in the process of this, way too much free time got created for fans as they were waiting for things to kick off (with alcohol, mind you), and it resulted in a couple of Texas A&M supporters getting kicked out of the ballpark. (RELATED: Big 12 In Talks With Allstate To Do One Of The Stupidest Things Ever In The Name Of Money: REPORT)

Things didn’t get started until 10:15 p.m. CT, and with some fans already being drunk, it didn’t take very long for things to get tense.

In the second inning, the Aggies were holding a 1-0 lead, but stealing the spotlight during that particular time was an argument that popped off between A&M fans and the Gators dugout. According to one social media post, Texas A&M fans shot heckles at Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, which sparked up his assistant coaches to fire back some words themselves.

Just a good ol’ fashioned SEC rivalry, boys!