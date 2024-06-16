All Hell Breaks Loose At College World Series Game Between Texas A&M Fans And Florida Dugout

Now this is what you wanna see in your rivalries!

Courtesy of a weather delay, Saturday night’s College World Series game between Texas A&M and Florida got off to a late start. Well, in the process of this, way too much free time got created for fans as they were waiting for things to kick off (with alcohol, mind you), and it resulted in a couple of Texas A&M supporters getting kicked out of the ballpark. (RELATED: Big 12 In Talks With Allstate To Do One Of The Stupidest Things Ever In The Name Of Money: REPORT)

Things didn’t get started until 10:15 p.m. CT, and with some fans already being drunk, it didn’t take very long for things to get tense.

In the second inning, the Aggies were holding a 1-0 lead, but stealing the spotlight during that particular time was an argument that popped off between A&M fans and the Gators dugout. According to one social media post, Texas A&M fans shot heckles at Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan, which sparked up his assistant coaches to fire back some words themselves.

Texas A&M fan was just escorted out for what looked like the dude yelling at someone next to or in the Florida dugout. That’s one way to get on television pic.twitter.com/w0AkOpudKS — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 16, 2024

BREAKING: Two A&M jackasses just came down to the Florida bench yelling at Coach O’Sullivan saying that he killed someone and be ashamed. Assistants on the gator staff started throwing F-bombs at them and went to run up to them but the cops had wrangled them by then. pic.twitter.com/VnU8EHpV9q — Eric Sorenson (@Stitch_Head) June 16, 2024

Just a good ol’ fashioned SEC rivalry, boys!