Authorities Investigate After Plane Found Upside-Down In Massachusetts River

Authorities launched an investigation after a plane was found upside-down Monday on Massachusetts River, Fox News reported.

A single-engine plane crashed into the Merrimack River between Lawrence and North Andover, Massachusetts, resulting in the death of the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the crash happened around 2:15 p.m.and no passengers were on board the aircraft, identified as a Van’s Aircraft RV-6A, according to Fox News.

The North Andover Fire Department was engaged in a rescue operation on the river when the pilot was pronounced dead, the outlet reported. The department’s Deputy Chief, Graham Rowe, explained at a press conference that the aircraft is located in a very remote and difficult-to-access area.

Pilot dead after plane crashes into river in ‘very remote location’: officials https://t.co/kHTBDWitJf — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2024

“The embankments were pretty steep….the plane was on the opposite side. It was upside down when we arrived,” Rowe explained, Fox News reported. (RELATED: FAA, United Airlines Launch Probe Over Video Showing Hitting Coach Inside Cockpit During Flight)

Despite the efforts, the pilot’s body remained in the plane at the time of the press conference. First responders deployed boats near the crash site, where the upside-down plane was partially submerged in the river, Fox News stated. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are spearheading the investigation into the crash’s cause, with the NTSB providing the latest updates and findings.

The incident is currently under active investigation by both federal and local authorities, according to Fox News. Additional details are pending, as the NTSB has not provided further comments on the ongoing investigation.