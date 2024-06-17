Red Sox Steal An Incredible Nine Bases Against Yankees In What Made Must-Watch Television

If you’re a Boston sports fan, this was a grade-A pre-game show for the Celtics’ championship!

Throughout the Boston Red Sox‘s existence, wall-thrashing pops and Green Monster-clearing home runs have been the standard because of their home games being at Fenway Park. But the thievery was absolutely out of this world Sunday night, something that isn’t common in the Sox’s game plan.

But this isn’t your father’s Red Sox, and they proved that on Father’s Day. (RELATED: Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Obliterates Reporter’s Laptop With Knocked Foul Ball)

Boston has built their 2024 team around athleticism and youth, with manager Alex Cora pushing them to embrace the ideology and identity. And that’s exactly what they did on national television, playing against their hated rival New York Yankees on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.” Incredibly, Boston stole a whopping nine (NINE!) bases to set a franchise record for the most in a game.

The amazing feat led the Red Sox to a 9-3 victory over the Yanks, who are currently atop the AL East.

WATCH:

Please enjoy all 9 (yes, NINE) stolen bases from tonight. pic.twitter.com/IH5ek7R4Os — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2024

Making this whole thing crazier, here were the numbers going into the game:

Entering tonight, the Yankees defense ranked:

-4th-lowest SB % allowed

-4th-most pickoffs

-9th-most CS’ Teams did not first discover, on June 16th, Jose Trevino’s poor throwing arm. There’s a lot more that goes into holding runners. NYY executed very poorly tonight. — Yankees Slut (@yankeeslite) June 17, 2024

Big things poppin’ in Boston right now! Shoutout to Beantown!