Brandon Aiyuk Tells Commanders’ Jayden Daniels That 49ers ‘Don’t Want Me Back’

Woah! What on earth do we have going on here?

Superstar wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk threw more fuel into the flames over his contract drama with the San Francisco 49ers after posting a TikTok video Monday.

The footage shows Aiyuk speaking on FaceTime with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who he played with at Arizona State.

“They said they don’t want me back,” Aiyuk says to Daniels.

"That's it?" responds Daniels.

“I swear,” said Aiyuk, which triggered Daniels to yell out, “My boy!”

“Im laughing but im crying fr,” wrote Aiyuk in the caption of the social media video.

Recently, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the contract negotiations between Aiyuk and the 49ers “have stalled a bit.”

Entering the last year of his rookie deal, Aiyuk is set to count $14.124 million against San Francisco‘s 2024 salary cap. Aiyuk is coming off a season that saw him tally a stat line of 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns off 75 catches.

WATCH:

Brandon Aiyuk’s post on TikTok…👀 *On FaceTime with Jayden Daniels* Daniels: “What happened bro” Aiyuk: “They said they don’t want me back…I swear” pic.twitter.com/d2ldVFHWa9 — OffSzn (@jpet82) June 17, 2024

What’s crazy to me is Brandon Aiyuk just outright posted this for the public to see … like damn, have we ever seen this particular kind of access before when it comes to contract negotiations?

We haven’t even had this much insight into NBA free agency and you know how dramatic that ish can get.

Crazy, crazy stuff — I’m curious to see how all of this plays out.