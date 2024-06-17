Brooke Shields Debuts Very Interesting Red Carpet Shoe Choice

Brooke Shields dressed in an elegant, fashionable formal gown for the Tony Awards in New York City on June 16 and added an interesting and very unexpected accessory to her outfit.

The “Lipstick Jungle” actress lifted her dress slightly during a red carpet interview with People and showed off the bright yellow Crocs she was wearing as part of her fashion statement for the evening.

“I got my Crocs! I couldn’t do this in heels,” the famous model and actress said in a video shared on social media. The reporter asked Shields to put her “theater-loving hat on” to answer a question. She replied by saying she already had it on.

Shields went on to say, “I got my theater-loving shoes on,” as she presented her Crocs. “I got two broken feet!”

Brooke Shields turned in her heels for a yellow pair of Crocs as she walked the Tony’s carpet. pic.twitter.com/wBZf0KnXQP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 17, 2024

The 59-year-old star wore a sequined yellow top with a plunging neckline, with a flowy, yellow skirt. The Crocs were an interesting twist to her ensemble, as the star broke free of the usual high-heeled expectations that most red carpet shows insist on.

The reporter asked Shields how she ended up with two broken feet, to which she replied, “Dancing on Broadway … and still paying for it!”

Shields is no stranger to the Broadway stage. She currently has a total of five Broadway musical credits to her name: “Grease” in 1994, “Chicago” in 2005, “Cabaret” in 2001, the 2004 adaptation of “Wonderful Town” and “The Addams Family” in 2011, according to People.

The time she spent rehearsing and performing on stage took a toll on the star’s body. Days before attending the Tony Awards in Crocs, Shields took to social media to share that she had undergone “double foot toe surgery.”

“The feet pics are about to level up… Double foot toe surgery ✔,” Shields announced in an Instagram caption June 14. She shared an image of both her feet bandaged up and in protective gear. (RELATED: ‘Worst Fear Came True’: Singer Chynna Phillips Reveals She Has 14-Inch Tumor)

The star carried her non-traditional red carpet look with her usual style and grace. The yellow Crocs were a perfect match to her bright dress, in spite of being a unique footwear choice for the high-profile event.