Shots Literally Fired After McDonald’s Customer Throws Drink At Employee Over ‘Incorrect’ Order, Police Say

A Florida McDonald’s employee is being accused of shooting at customers after an argument over an incorrect order, local police say.

The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said in a Facebook post they responded to a call of a shooting at a McDonald’s around 1:00 a.m. Friday. A dispute began when customers believed their order was incorrect, leading to an argument with an employee, Chassidy Gardner, at the drive-thru window, police said.

“Gardner threw a drink at the customers as they were attempting to [leave]. Two of the customers got out of their vehicle and opened the drive through window to throw drinks at Gardner who then armed herself with a handgun,” the LPD said.

The customers then drove around the building, and the 22-year-old employee left the establishment while allegedly armed, continuing the argument, the press release says. (RELATED: Video Shows Raging McDonald’s Drive-Thru Customer Throwing Hysterical Temper Tantrum).

“While still outside, Gardner fired her weapon as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot and the Victim’s vehicle was struck at least once,” LPD said.

In security camera footage shared by the police department, the employee appears to be arguing through the drive-thru window before slamming it aggressively. The car at the drive-thru appears to begin driving away, and moments later, Gardner appears to throw a drink out the window.

Soon after, another employee can be seen closing the window. A customer then appears to reopen it, reaching inside the restaurant to grab cups and throwing them back at the employees.

Gardner appears back in the frame with a tote bag and what appears to be a gun. The customer then opens the window again, throwing another drink.

In another security video shared by the LPD, Gardner can be seen walking out of the McDonald’s with what appears to be a gun in her hand. A car can be seen driving quickly out of the parking lot before Gardner and a fellow employee walk back inside the restaurant.

Gardner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. She has since been released, according to Polk County inmate records.