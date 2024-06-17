Massive Cocaine Haul Worth $2.7 Billion Seized In Germany

Authorities confiscated approximated $2.78 billion worth of cocaine, prosecutors announced Monday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

German authorities have confiscated cocaine valued at approximately $2.78 billion from various container ships, marking the country’s largest-ever cocaine find, according to AP. The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals involved in the smuggling ring. Following a collaborative tip from Colombian officials, prosecutors in Duesseldorf revealed that last year they seized 35.5 metric tons of cocaine.

The massive haul included 25 tons discovered in the port of Hamburg, 8 tons in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and nearly 3 tons directly in Colombia, the outlet reported. The narcotics were ingeniously concealed among shipments of fruits and vegetables. This drug seizure remained under wraps until it was announced by authorities.

The arrests spanned the last few weeks, capturing suspects aged between 30 and 54, hailing from diverse backgrounds including German, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Moroccan, Turkish and Ukrainian origins, in accordance with the statement from the prosecutors. Adherence to German privacy laws prevented the disclosure of their identities, AP stated.

A businessman from North Rhine-Westphalia was reportedly a central figure in the operation. The businessman allegedly set up about 100 shell companies to lend an appearance of legality to these illicit shipments, AP reported. (RELATED: Moroccan Police Reportedly Seize 1.37 Tons Of Cocaine Hidden In Frozen Fish)

“Specifically, the suspects are accused of organizing the transport of 10 sea containers with large quantities of cocaine from Latin America to Europe in the period from April to September 2023 with other as yet unknown accomplices allegedly residing in Turkey via front companies set up for this purpose,” a written statement by prosecutors said, AP reported.

At a press conference in Duesseldorf, Benjamin Limbach, the state justice minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, hailed the operation.

“This is a blow to international organized criminality,” Limbach said, according to AP. “It’s a precise punch in the jaw that hurts the drug lords.”