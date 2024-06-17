Famous Rapper Don Omar Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Famous rapper and Reggaeton legend, Don Omar, revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in a short message posted to Instagram, Monday.

The famous artist, commonly referred to as the “King Of Reggaeton” by his adoring fans, posted a very brief caption alongside an image of his hand, with a hospital bracelet wrapped around his wrist. His message, written in Spanish and translated on the social media app, said, “Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free. Good intentions are well received. See you all soon. #fuckcancer.”

The shocking news triggered an immediate response by social media users and fans across the globe.

The comments section of his Instagram page was immediately populated with well-wishes and words expressing shock and encouragement, as the talented star embarks on what is sure to be a challenging medical journey.

This unexpected health update came just a few hours after the Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is William Omar Landrón Rivera, posted a video of dancers auditioning to be part of the second leg of his “Back to Reggaton” tour.

Omar seemed upbeat and excited about moving forward with his music in that post, and caught fans off guard with the shocking news that soon followed.

“The most special thing about today’s auditions is seeing that there are people who want to dare to dream with me,” he wrote in his June 15th post.

The room in the video was full of candidates showcasing their dance skills.

“Thank you to each of you who gave your all on the dance floor! This second stage of the tour comes with everything.” he wrote.

Just as fans began to try making sense of his newly announced cancer diagnosis, the star followed up with another social media post that indicated he has every plan and intention to return to the stage sooner than fans may have thought.

“The waiting is over! 😎 Tickets for the second leg of my #BackToReggaeton tour go on sale TODAY at 10am,” he wrote in an Instagram announcement.

“The party continues this summer with 18 NEW DATES and NEW CITIES. Who’s coming with me ? 👑🦍” he said. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Health Update)

The first listed tour date in that announcement was August 7, 2024.

The star did not disclose any details about the they type of cancer he is suffering from, or what sort of treatment options he will be undergoing.