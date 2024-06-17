Fire Crews Rush To Extinguish Fire At Carrie Underwood’s Home

Williamson County Fire and Rescue reportedly rushed to the scene of Carrie Underwood’s Middle Tennessee home to extinguish a fire sparked by an off-road vehicle, Sunday night.

A fire department source confirmed the fire in the country music star’s rural home started in the garage of her Pinewood Road home at roughly 9:42pm, according to The Tennessean. Dinah Wade, Williamson County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson, reportedly said a 10,000 gallon water tank that Underwood had added to the residence was used by the fire crews to put the fire out. Wade noted that an off-road UTV caught fire nearby and spread to Underwood’s garage, according to The Tennessean.

It is not clear if Underwood was among the four people and three pets Wade told The Tennessean were inside the home when the blaze began. Wade reportedly confirmed the people and animals were able to evacuate without sustaining any injuries.

“One of the pets would not leave the homeowner’s side,” Wade told the outlet.

Flames were reportedly seen coming from the garage when crews arrived on-scene.

A spokesman for Underwood confirmed the incident and noted that the fire at her residence was swiftly contained, according to The Tennessean. Crews reportedly worked for several hours to contain the fire and put it out, as fire was detected inside the garage’s wall.

Spokesman Brad Cafarelli told the outlet no fire damage occurred to the main residence. Wade reportedly noted that there was the smell of smoke inside Underwood’s home.

Wade reported that it’s too early to estimate the cost of damages at the moment, according to The Tennessean.

The residence is intact and the occupants are can live inside, Wade told The Tennessean. (RELATED: Aerial Images Show Aftermath Of Fire That Tore Through Actress’ Home)

The famous country singer’s home was reportedly appraised at over $11 million earlier in 2024, according to property records.

Underwood has not directly or publicly addressed the fire at this time.