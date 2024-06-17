Famous Actor Ian McKellken Rushed To Hospital After Falling Off Stage

Famous Actor Sir Ian McKellen was rushed to hospital after shouting in pain and falling off stage during a fight scene during a performance of “Player Kings” at the Noël Coward theatre in London on Monday.

The 85-year-old actor, who plays John Falstaff in the production, was in a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy when he fell off stage, according to BBC. He reportedly cried out in pain as the house lights went up to help determine what had just unfolded. Initial reports indicate he lost his footing before falling. The exact nature and extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

The audience members informed that the show was canceled following the incident and London ambulances lined the street outside of the theater, according to Daily Mail.

A member of the live audience spoke about the ordeal, noting the famous actor’s fall was “very shocking.”

“I really hope that he is going to be alright,” Sandro Trapani said, according to BBC.

“As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance,” Trapani noted.

McKellen, who is most famous for playing the role of Gandalf in the popular “Lord of the Rings” films, has a been a notable actor with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The star’s representatives have not yet disclosed details surrounding the accident.

“Player Kings” is a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two, and began a 12-week run in April, according to BBC. (RELATED: Fire Crews Rush To Extinguish Fire At Carrie Underwood’s Home)

This story continues to develop.