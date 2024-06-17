Majority Of Hispanics Favor Deporting ‘All’ Illegal Immigrants: POLL

An outright majority of Hispanic Americans are in favor of a mass deportation plan for illegal immigrants, a new survey found.

Fifty-three percent of Hispanic adults approve of “a new national program to deport all undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. illegally,” according to a CBS/YouGov poll conducted from June 5-7. Only 47% of Hispanic respondents said they opposed such a measure, which is outside the poll’s margin of error.(RELATED: Illegal Immigrant ‘Gotaways’ Near Two Million Under Biden Admin)

The political and demographic breakdown of the survey further indicated widespread support for the hypothetical mass deportation plan.

In total, 62% of respondents favored deporting “all” illegal immigrants from the U.S., including a majority of men, women, independents, conservatives, moderates, Republicans, individuals with a four-year college degree, those without a college education and people over 30 years of age, according to the survey’s findings. Only black Americans, Democrats, liberals and adults under 30 were mostly opposed to such a plan.

The poll’s findings follow other surveys that show Americans are shifting right on immigration issues.

Only 29% of Americans said they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration, according to an Economist/YouGov poll released on Wednesday. Conversely, more than 60% of respondents in this survey said they disapproved of his handling of the issue, and among those, 47% said they strongly disapproved.

Additional polls have indicated a more hardline shift on immigration policies, showing American voters are increasingly receptive to the idea of mass deportations, a border wall, and detention camps for illegal immigrants awaiting removal. The results show more support for border enforcement policies favored by former President Donald Trump.

On the campaign trail, Trump has vowed to conduct mass deportations of illegal immigrants if he regains the White House.

The survey polled 2,063 adults in the U.S. and included a margin-of-error under 4%.

