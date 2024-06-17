REPORT: Former LSU Football Coach Les Miles Suing School Over Vacated Wins

Former LSU football head coach Les Miles sued the school, the NCAA, the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Miles is suing over 37 wins that LSU vacated from Miles in 2023 as a result of a "Level I Recruiting Violation" involving the alleged payment of over $180,000 to a recruit by an LSU representative. This dropped Miles' career winning percentage below 60 percent, the minimum threshold for a coach to be considered for enshrinement in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Les Miles has sued LSU, the NCAA and the College Football Hall of Fame in federal court today over the sanctions imposed that dropped Miles’ win-loss record below the threshold required for College Hall of Fame consideration. pic.twitter.com/qFgjWxbRZ0 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 17, 2024

Miles is seeking damages that are an “appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation,” the lawsuit reads, according to CBS.

As LSU’s coach, he had 108 wins and 73 losses following the removal of the wins, including a 2007 national championship and a 2011 AP and SEC Coach of the Year honor.

Miles was fired from LSU in 2016 and went on to coach the Kansas Jayhawks from 2019-2021 where he had 3 wins and eighteen losses and was forced to resign due to sexual misconduct allegations from his time at LSU.