Disgusting! Netherlands Manager Ronald Koeman Caught On Video Eating Boogers At Euro 2024

Seriously, man? What are we doing?

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has left fans absolutely disgusted after he was caught on video picking his nose and eating his boogers during his team’s opening Euro 2024 victory. No, I’m not kidding.

While his team was squaring off against Poland, television cameras switched over to the Dutch boss while he was on the touchline, and it happened to catch Koeman in the middle of wiping his nose and his hand. But things got even more nasty …

Koeman then stuck his finger up his nose, pulled out a booger, gave it a swift look and then devoured it with his mouth … yes, he ate it! (RELATED: France’s Kylian Mbappé Breaks His Nose During Euro 2024, Will Not Need Surgery: REPORT)

Needless to say, social media roasted him for it, per News.com.au.

“Why did he eat it like it was a tasty snack,” posted one person.

“Bro got caught lacking in front of millions of people,” wrote another.

And then to make this whole thing even worse, after the game, Koeman shook an incredible amount of hands … EW!

WATCH:

Ronald Koeman, le pangolin pic.twitter.com/RrOtjFKQYT — David Arrieta (@arrietadavid1) June 16, 2024

Holy hell … in just a matter of days, we’ve seen the outright blasphemous disrespect of golf’s U.S. Open:

No class at Pinehurst #2 ☠️ pic.twitter.com/TJHDZLO96K — Fox PHL Gambler.com (@Sean_Brace) June 12, 2024

And now here we go with this booger action at Euro 2024.

Does prestige not mean anything to people anymore? Is respect not a thing in society nowadays?

People make me sick!